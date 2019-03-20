Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,230,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,513,000. Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Green Valley Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,418,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $393,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,162,582. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.
Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.
