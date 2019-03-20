Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,230,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,513,000. Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Green Valley Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,418,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $393,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,162,582. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/merck-co-inc-mrk-holdings-trimmed-by-boston-financial-mangement-llc.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.