Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,647,000 after acquiring an additional 243,347 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 247.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 45.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Energizer had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 452.08%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/menta-capital-llc-takes-position-in-energizer-holdings-inc-enr.html.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.