Menta Capital LLC Invests $236,000 in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in HD Supply by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in HD Supply by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 102,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,581,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HD Supply by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in HD Supply by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. HD Supply had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,095,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $41,559,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

