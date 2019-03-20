Meggitt plc (MGGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.35

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.35 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MGGT opened at GBX 533.60 ($6.97) on Wednesday. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 415.50 ($5.43) and a one year high of GBX 583.80 ($7.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 23.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 622 ($8.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 585 ($7.64) in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 562.78 ($7.35).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

