Mega Uranium (MGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 82100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of $32.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

Mega Uranium Company Profile (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

