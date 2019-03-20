Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Bought by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 147.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $13,620,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.11.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

