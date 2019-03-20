Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Position Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64,231 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $156,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. United Income Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.11.

NYSE:MCD opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $13,620,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

