McDermott International Inc (MDR) Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDermott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,200,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,654,000 after purchasing an additional 109,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of McDermott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,799,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDermott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,799,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,965,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,240,000 after buying an additional 317,427 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,957,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 980,717 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDR opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. McDermott International Inc has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 40.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDR. ValuEngine upgraded McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

