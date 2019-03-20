Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Position Cut by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 913,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Loftus sold 13,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $732,569.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $80,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,301 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

