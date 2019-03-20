Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.18.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.88 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Nick Cyprus purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 56,015 shares of company stock worth $286,907.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,915,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

MAXR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 14,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,432. The company has a market cap of $269.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

