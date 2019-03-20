Matthew Chiodo Sells 3,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) VP Matthew Chiodo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Chiodo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 28th, Matthew Chiodo purchased 148 shares of Gentex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $2,495.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $453.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.41 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gentex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 83,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

