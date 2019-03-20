Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Matrix Service worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 2,694.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 195.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

In other Matrix Service news, VP Rick J. Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $351,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $149,242. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Matrix Service Co has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $568.81 million, a PE ratio of 140.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Matrix Service Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/matrix-service-co-mtrx-shares-bought-by-citigroup-inc.html.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.