Mastercard Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2019 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

MA stock opened at $231.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $167.94 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $236.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 71,077,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,701,899,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after buying an additional 2,976,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,329,431,000 after buying an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22,078.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,820,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,811,987 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.