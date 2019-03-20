Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (GE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 24,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
General Electric stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
