Marina Biotech’s (MRNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Marina Biotech (OTCMKTS:MRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
OTCMKTS MRNA opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Marina Biotech has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $24.40.
About Marina Biotech
Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.
