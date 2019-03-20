Marina Biotech’s (MRNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Marina Biotech (OTCMKTS:MRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

OTCMKTS MRNA opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Marina Biotech has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marina Biotech stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,430,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.49% of Marina Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Marina Biotech

Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

