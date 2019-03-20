Marci A. Basich Sells 1,031 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) SVP Marci A. Basich sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $31,084.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $18,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $245.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.61 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3,088.6% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 74,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

