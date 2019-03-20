Manitex International (MNTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.92. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 877,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Manitex International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 715,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 113,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 113,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 713,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 217,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

