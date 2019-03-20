Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Stake Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 315.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.25% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 930,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,820,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $4,177,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after purchasing an additional 252,203 shares in the last quarter.

MANH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.49. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $301,115.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $562,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

