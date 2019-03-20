Makaira Partners LLC Sells 48,950 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Makaira Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 14.6% of Makaira Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $112,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,054,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $213.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $130.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.41, for a total transaction of $487,905.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $385,928.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

