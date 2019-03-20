Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $550,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stock

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,845 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,638,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,844,000 after purchasing an additional 416,787 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,828,556.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,663 shares in the company, valued at $13,506,095.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,190 shares of company stock valued at $102,388,102. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $550,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/magnus-financial-group-llc-invests-550000-in-eli-lilly-and-co-lly-stock.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.