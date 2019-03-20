Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 14.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/mackay-shields-llc-decreases-position-in-activision-blizzard-inc-atvi.html.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.