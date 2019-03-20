Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 59,607 Insperity Inc (NSP)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Insperity by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Insperity by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 35,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Insperity stock opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Insperity to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.
In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $655,923.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,974 shares of company stock valued at $15,871,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
