LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stake Decreased by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $48,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $77.52 and a 12 month high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

