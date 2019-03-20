LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note published on Tuesday.

LVMUY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

