Lundin Mining (LUN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Beacon Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Beacon Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a C$8.70 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Shares of LUN opened at C$6.41 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.70 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$538.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.529999965671408 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

