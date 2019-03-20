LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Receives $15.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE LKSD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 23,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. LSC Communications has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $226.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LSC Communications will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.17%. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKSD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in LSC Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LSC Communications by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LSC Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in LSC Communications by 408.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in LSC Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

