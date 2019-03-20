LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,056 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3,954.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BOE opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

