LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVRR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CVR Refining were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Refining by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Refining by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Refining in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Refining by 63.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Refining in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVRR. TheStreet downgraded CVR Refining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CVR Refining in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on CVR Refining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CVR Refining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of CVRR opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.66. CVR Refining LP has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94.

CVR Refining Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

