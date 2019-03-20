LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,602 Shares of Bank Ozk (OZK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,309,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,092,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 34.51%. Research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/lpl-financial-llc-buys-7602-shares-of-bank-ozk-ozk.html.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.