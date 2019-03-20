Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Position Trimmed by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. CNB Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

NYSE:LOW opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

