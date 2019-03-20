Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,103.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,687,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,763 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,060,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,122.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,268,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10,184.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18,646.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 559,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $99,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $589.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.88 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

