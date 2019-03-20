Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 4,670 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10,176.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,856,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809,330 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,223,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $25,677,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 123,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.72 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

In other IDEX news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,373.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $322,510.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,510.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/lord-abbett-co-llc-sells-4670-shares-of-idex-co-iex.html.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.