Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $10.20 Million Stake in Roku Inc (ROKU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672,698 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Roku worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 75,051 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Roku by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Roku by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.50 and a beta of 3.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $324,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $1,097,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,639 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,555. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

