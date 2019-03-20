Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) Director Acquires $49,745.50 in Stock

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Director Daniel R. Lockwood purchased 11,650 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $49,745.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LONE opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $105.94 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.28. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $11.24.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) Director Acquires $49,745.50 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/lonestar-resources-us-inc-lone-director-acquires-49745-50-in-stock.html.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.