London Co. of Virginia Buys 148,632 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 637.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,632 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $190.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/london-co-of-virginia-buys-148632-shares-of-ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh.html.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.