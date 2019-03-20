Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,987 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

WAB opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,166.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

