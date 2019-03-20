LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:SCD opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

In other LMP Capital and Income Fund news, CEO Terrence Murphy sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $32,289.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,610 shares of company stock worth $71,434.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

