Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Given a GBX 83 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 83 ($1.08) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 78 ($1.02) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 73 ($0.95).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 65.27 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 68.61 ($0.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 300,002 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £189,001.26 ($246,963.62). Also, insider George Culmer bought 102,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £66,498.25 ($86,891.74).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

