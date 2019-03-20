Limoneira (LMNR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on shares of Limoneira and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.46 million, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.74 million. Limoneira had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $39,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,146.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 431,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 218,514 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

