LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LG Display from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.
LPL opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
