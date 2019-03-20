LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LG Display from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

LPL opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in LG Display by 4,392.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in LG Display by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

