Leoni (LEO) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEO. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.00 ($29.07).

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €18.05 ($20.99) on Monday. Leoni has a one year low of €18.91 ($21.98) and a one year high of €58.24 ($67.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $589.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.