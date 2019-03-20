Lattice Biologics (LBL) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 406,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 609,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.

About Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

