Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Bonds Drop 1% During Trading

An issue of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) bonds fell 1% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $91.50. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPI. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,705,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $713.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $215.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 118.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,944,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,459,000 after buying an additional 12,434,795 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,602,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 3,537,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $11,611,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4,925.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,021,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,348 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Bonds Drop 1% During Trading” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/laredo-petroleum-lpi-bonds-drop-1-during-trading.html.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.