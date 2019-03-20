Lantheus (LNTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LNTH. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of LNTH opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.93 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 73.07% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Frederick Robertson sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $89,531.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,521.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cesare Orlandi sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $50,673.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,473.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,263 shares of company stock valued at $928,120. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 1,837.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.