Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In other news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,171.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,156,157.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

