Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. AlphaValue cut Land Securities Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.05) target price (down from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Land Securities Group to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 788 ($10.30) to GBX 769 ($10.05) in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 959.08 ($12.53).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 934 ($12.20) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 784.20 ($10.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 999.90 ($13.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.43%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

