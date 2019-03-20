Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Holdings Reduced by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 464.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $202.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh-holdings-reduced-by-morningstar-investment-services-llc.html.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.