L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLL shares. Barclays cut their price target on L3 Technologies from $274.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $773,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies stock opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $158.76 and a 52 week high of $223.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/l3-technologies-inc-lll-shares-sold-by-ibm-retirement-fund.html.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.