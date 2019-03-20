Kurrent Price Reaches $0.0009 (KURT)

Kurrent (CURRENCY:KURT) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Kurrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Kurrent has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. Kurrent has a market cap of $54,656.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Kurrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000082 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 66.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kurrent

KURT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Kurrent’s total supply is 72,764,813 coins and its circulating supply is 61,364,813 coins. The official website for Kurrent is kurrentproject.com . Kurrent’s official Twitter account is @Kurrent_Project

Buying and Selling Kurrent

Kurrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kurrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kurrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kurrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

