Kronecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (KRONE)

Kronecoin (CURRENCY:KRONE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Kronecoin has a market capitalization of $9,523.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Kronecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kronecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kronecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.01491254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001487 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00041683 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About Kronecoin

Kronecoin (CRYPTO:KRONE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Kronecoin’s total supply is 11,294,899 coins. Kronecoin’s official website is www.kronecoin.org . Kronecoin’s official Twitter account is @Kronecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kronecoin Coin Trading

Kronecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kronecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kronecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kronecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

